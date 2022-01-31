Meet Brigit Clary, Richland Police Department’s Interim Police Chief
RICHLAND, Wash. — Brigit Clary, a 24-year law enforcement veteran, has stepped into the role as Interim Police Chief with the Richland Police Department following John Bruce’s departure.
John Bruce submitted a letter of resignation to the city after two and a half years as Chief of the Richland Police Department.
RELATED: Richland Police Chief resigns after two and a half years; interim chief appointed
The Richland Police Department says Clary has been a police officer for over 24 years. She joined the Richland Police Department in 2017, after spending time in Ellensburg, Seattle, and Federal Way.
Clary majored in Law and Justice and Sociology at Central Washington University where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree, according to the Richland Police Department.
The Richland Police Department says Clary began her career in Ellensburg as a provisional officer, before heading to Seattle and then to Federal Way.
“Clary has held a variety of collateral assignments such as Field training Officer and Drug Recognition Expert/Standardized Field Sobriety Testing Instructor,” the Richland Police Department said in a statement on Monday. “She was a major crimes detective and served on the Valley Investigations Team, investigating officer-Involved shootings for other agencies.”
RELATED: Washington’s new police reform laws have good intentions and hazardous consequences
Clary has served as a Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain and Deputy Police Chief since joining the Richland Police Department in 2017.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:
- Chains required over Snoqualmie Pass, morning flurries possible in the Tri-Cities, Yakima
- Benton County Deputies locate stolen cars on back-to-back nights, launching KPD investigations
- “Thank you for not keeping us safe”: Kennewick students, parents speak out at school board meeting
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.