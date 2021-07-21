Meet Miss Tri-Cities 2022 Noël Anderson

The new Miss Tri-Cities 2022, Noël Anderson was crowned on Saturday, July 17, 2021. In 2022, Anderson will compete for the title of Miss Washington which is a preliminary competition for Miss America.

Anderson is a graduate of Richland High School and a student at Washington State University who focuses on Secondary Education working towards become a high school Spanish teacher. She is also the former Miss Tri-Cities’ Outstanding Teen 2018, has won numerous awards in choir competitions, and she also performed with Grammy-nominated artist Rene Marie.

Anderson says she is looking forward to using her year representing the Tri-Cities making a difference in the community, and promoting the importance of Shiners Hospital for Children. It was in a Washington Shiners Hospital in 2014 that she had spinal fusion surgery to correct her scoliosis. She currently has two rods and 19 screws to keep her spine straight. Anderson attributes her recovery from this surgery to the support of the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Shiner’s Hospital for Children in Spokane.

Anderson wants to give back to the organization that she now considers family. Her goal is to raise money for children struggling to cover the cost of care at local Shiners Hospitals, funded by donations. She also will work on getting toys and board games donated for the patients.

“Along with promoting Shiners Hospital for Children, this year I also want to encourage young people in our area to be themselves, stand tall and achieve their dreams through confidence, strength, and being the best “you” you can be. Don’t think you can, know you can!” said Anderson.

Miss Tri-Cities is a title under the Miss America Organization, which “stands for empowering young women across the country to be the best they can be through leadership, talent, communication skills and smarts.”

To book Miss Tri-Cities for your event as a speaker or guest, follow her year representing the community or learn more about the organization, visit www.TriCities.org.

Congratulations to Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen 2022, Kaiya Bates!

