Meet the new Kennewick Police Chief Chris Guerrero

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The City of Kennewick has a new Police Chief, effective March 1, 2022, according to the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) press release. KPD announced Assistant Police Chief Chris Guerrero, who has been with the department for 26 years, will be promoted during a swearing-in ceremony on March 1st at the 6:30 p.m. Council Meeting.

“I am excited to continue to work with the men and women of the Kennewick Police Department, our City Team, regional partners, and the Kennewick community to provide the best public safety possible,” said Assistant Chief Guerrero.

Guerrero is a graduate of Washington State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Criminology and an Associate’s degree in Criminal Justice and Correction from Spokane Community College, according to KPD.

“The extensive strategic and transition planning efforts within the Kennewick Police Department have prepared us well for the future,” said City Manager Marie Mosley.

Guerrero began his career with KPD in 1996 and served multiple roles for the first 19 years of his career. He’s served as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Defensive Tactics Instructor, SWAT Team Member, Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) Detective, Crimes Against Persons Detective, Patrol Sergeant, FBI Safe Streets Task Force Sergeant, and SWAT Team Leader, according to KPD.

In 2015, KPD said that Assistant Chief Guerrero was promoted to the rank of Commander within the department and for the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team and Incident Team.

He was promoted to Assistant Chief in July of 2021. One month after his promotion, he completed the Police Executive Research Forum at the Senior Management Institute for Police Training in Orlando, Fl, according to KPD.

Guerrero also competed the 263rd Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, in 2016, according to his KPD biography.

“Assistant Chief Guerrero will continue the exceptional leadership needed to serve our organization and community at the highest level upon Chief Hohenberg’s retirement,” said Mosley.

