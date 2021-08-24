KENNEWICK, Wash. — Meet the newest addition to the KAPP-KVEW family, Juliette Hagen! Evening anchor and reporter Madeleine Hagen gave birth to her baby girl, Juliette Meali’i Hagen, on August 19, 2021.

“Our sweet, sassy, and STRONG blue-eyed beauty Juliette Meali’i Hagen joined us on the evening of 8/19 at 9 lbs. 3 oz.,” said Hagen about her newborn baby.

Juliette’s middle name is Meali’i which is also Hagen’s middle name that means “small, precious one” in Hawaiian.

“I think my heart just grew ten times bigger.” – Hagen.

Congratulations to the new family of three!!

RECENT ARTICLES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF: