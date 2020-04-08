Members of the Washington National Guard assisting local food banks during COVID-19

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

PASCO, Wash. — Four members of the Washington National Guard are stepping in to assist local food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pasco Community Services is a local food bank that helps feed families throughout the year but with many of their volunteers being seniors and students, a few members from the Washington National Guard are joining their team for the month of April.

Instead of the usual two trucks of food, Pasco Community Services has received three truck loads of non-perishable food donations and diapers from Northwest Harvest, Second Harvest and Blue Mountain Action Council in Walla Walla.

Stan Arlt, volunteer co-director, says, “even though we’re a faith-based organization, the organization is strictly humanitarian. As we watch people come in, we can definitely see the need especially for seniors that come in that are mobility impaired. It’s a difficult time for them to get around, they don’t have the resources to go out and purchase the food they need so it’s really a good feeling to be able to provide this assistance.”

They anticipate helping around 400 families and seniors.

1st Lieutenant Miranda Munsell shared why this is so important to her to help the Pasco community.

“To me personally, it’s very important because that’s what drew me to the National Guard was being able to serve both my country and community. These people are my neighbors, these people are my friends. It could be my family, and it’s really important to me that we can be there when people needs us.”

They will be distributing food on Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. through the month of April.

Pasco Community Services is located at 605 N. Road 36, next to the Riverview Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Comments

comments