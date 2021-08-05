Memorial arranged in Yakima for Sgt. Joseph Deccio

by Neil Fischer

Sergeant Joseph Deccio - Courtesy Yakima Police Department

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department placed Sergeant Joseph Deccio’s detective car in the northeast lawn of the department to honor his service for the last 15 years, and to allow the public to honor his service.

Sergeant Deccio died Tuesday after suffering from a significant medical episode while on duty, according to police.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the region have offered their condolences.

It is with a heavy heart and a feeling of loss that we mourn the death of Sgt. Joseph Deccio with our brothers and sisters in blue from @yakimapolice Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, prayers, and empathy to Joseph’s family, fellow officers, loved ones, and our community.💔💙💚 https://t.co/WG7j6YL6cG — Yakima County Sheriff's Office (@YakimaSheriff) August 4, 2021

WSP personnel are very sad to learn of Sgt. Joseph Deccio of the @yakimapolice suffering a medical episode while on duty and later passing away. We are sad alongside you today and the days to come. https://t.co/Y7qeMeSpRc — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) August 4, 2021

Police say Sgt. Deccio’s vehicle will be available to view until his memorial service.

Announcements about the memorial service will be forthcoming, according to Yakima Police.

The Yakima Police Department is located at 200 S 3rd Street in Yakima.

