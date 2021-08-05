Memorial arranged in Yakima for Sgt. Joseph Deccio
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department placed Sergeant Joseph Deccio’s detective car in the northeast lawn of the department to honor his service for the last 15 years, and to allow the public to honor his service.
Sergeant Deccio died Tuesday after suffering from a significant medical episode while on duty, according to police.
Law enforcement agencies throughout the region have offered their condolences.
Police say Sgt. Deccio’s vehicle will be available to view until his memorial service.
Announcements about the memorial service will be forthcoming, according to Yakima Police.
The Yakima Police Department is located at 200 S 3rd Street in Yakima.
