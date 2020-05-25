Memorial Day: 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region on Monday.

At least 1,509 people in Benton and Franklin counties have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began locally in mid-March, and 78 of them have died.

No additional deaths were reported Monday. However, health officials said local vital records offices, which provide them with death certificates that are required in order to report new death, were closed for Memorial Day.

Thirty-five infected people are hospitalized in the region.

For more data on COVID-19 in Benton and Franklin Counties, visit the health district’s website.

