Memorial service set for Grant County deputy who died from COVID-19

by Dylan Carter

QUINCY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a public memorial service in honor of late Deputy Jon Melvin, who passed away from COVID-19 complications in December 2020.

According to social media posts from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the public memorial is being held at the Cave B Estate Winery at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 16. This ceremony will honor Deputy Melvin’s 35-year career while celebrating the lasting impact he left on his community.

Deputy Melvin passed away from coronavirus complications on December 11, 2020, at just 60 years of age. Grant County officials have reason to believe that Deputy Melvin contracted the virus while on duty. He was expected to retire sometime during 2021, according to officials from the Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputy Melvin was a well-rounded, highly-skilled deputy whose intelligence was outweighed only by his compassion and willingness to always help others,” Sherrif tom Jones said in December. “Jon will be deeply missed.”

Authorities found Deputy Melvin deceased in his home during a welfare check. Several weeks later, it was revealed that his cause of death was related to the coronavirus. At that time, Sheriff Jones offered the following comments:

“I know I speak on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office staff by saying that this helps us understand Jon’s untimely loss, although it still hurts deeply,” Sheriff Jones stated.

During his lengthy career in Grant County, Deputy Melvin was a school resource officer and a member of the off-road vehicle unit, marine unit, and search and rescue unit. His tireless work helped keep the people of Grant County safe over several decades.

The Cave B Estate Winery is located at 348 Silica Rd NW, Quincy, WA 98848.

