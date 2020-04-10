Men accused burglarizing Kennewick gun store arrested

David Mann

Authorities surrounded a home at Seventh Avenue and Union Street on Thursday, April 9 to call the burglary suspects to come out.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two men are now in custody for allegedly burglarizing a Kennewick gun store early Wednesday and stealing several firearms.

The Kennewick Police Department got a call about a burglary at Hole in the Wall, a gun store and shooting range on West Deschutes Avenue, around 2:15 a.m.

Police said the suspects — later identified as Blake Sickler and Timothy Horton — entered the business and took multiple guns.

During the investigation, police first identified Sickler as a suspect, then found probable cause to search two homes for evidence in the 100 block of N. Volland St. in Kennewick.

Because dangerous items were stolen, police called on-duty Tri-City Regional SWAT team members to assist in serving a search warrant at these homes on Thursday. Inside, they found guns that were stolen during the burglary.

With the help of evidence found at the two homes on Volland, police were able to identify Horton as the second suspect and served a search warrant at a home at Seventh Avenue and Union Street where additional evidence was believed to be located.

Both Sickler and Horton were located a short time after police entered the home on Union. They were booked at the Benton County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary.

The investigation is ongoing.

