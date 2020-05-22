Men caught using counterfeit cash at Kennewick McDonald’s, police say

David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police say two men were caught using counterfeit cash at McDonald’s on Kennewick Avenue late Thursday night.

Officers were called to the fast food restaurant on Kennewick Avenue and Ely Street at about 11:10 p.m. for a report of two men trying to spend fake bills. When the officers arrived, they found the suspects and their van in the McDonald’s drive-thru.

Police said the men had fake $50 and $100 dollar bills and some methamphetamine. In addition, one of them allegedly provided a false name when speaking with officers.

Their vehicle was seized and charges were forwarded to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The men were not taken into custody.

