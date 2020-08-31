Men from Kennewick and Hermiston arrested in Oregon sex sting operation

David Mann by David Mann

Two local men were arrested in a sex sting operation conducted in north-central Oregon earlier this month.

The Sherman and Gilliam County sheriff’s offices, in cooperation with the Mid-Columbia Human Trafficking Task Force, conducted a sting operation targeting the “demand side of prostitution and sex trafficking,” according to a news release.

Investigators posted fake advertisements online for commercial sex and received 160 responses from potential buyers via text messages and phone calls. Two arrests were made as a result of the operation:

David Hinkley, 69, of Hermiston, was arrested for commercial sexual solicitation.

Tommy Le Dang, 36, of Kennewick, was arrested for two counts of commercial sexual solicitation and one count of purchasing sex with a minor.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to the Mid-Columbia Human Trafficking Task Force to learn more.