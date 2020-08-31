Men from Kennewick and Hermiston arrested in Oregon sex sting operation
Two local men were arrested in a sex sting operation conducted in north-central Oregon earlier this month.
The Sherman and Gilliam County sheriff’s offices, in cooperation with the Mid-Columbia Human Trafficking Task Force, conducted a sting operation targeting the “demand side of prostitution and sex trafficking,” according to a news release.
Investigators posted fake advertisements online for commercial sex and received 160 responses from potential buyers via text messages and phone calls. Two arrests were made as a result of the operation:
- David Hinkley, 69, of Hermiston, was arrested for commercial sexual solicitation.
- Tommy Le Dang, 36, of Kennewick, was arrested for two counts of commercial sexual solicitation and one count of purchasing sex with a minor.
KAPP-KVEW reached out to the Mid-Columbia Human Trafficking Task Force to learn more.