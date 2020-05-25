Men pull guns and assault victim during family gathering in Pasco, police say

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police are searching for a 19-year-old man who assaulted a family member and threatened him with a gun during an argument last Thursday.

Police say there was an argument during a family gathering at a home in the 1800 block of N. 21st Ave. when 19-year-old Jose Transito Bolanos got involved.

Bolanos had brought two friends, and the three of them allegedly confronted all four adults at the gathering with pistols.

According to witnesses, the men pointed their guns at a male victim and assaulted him. The victim was not seriously injured.

The men left in what appeared to be a blue Acura after the victim started yelling for neighbors to call 911 around 7:30 p.m.

Bolanos is described as being 5’2″ and 135 pounds. He has relatives in the Tri-Cities area, but police say he probably lives out-of-state. His two companions have not been identified.

Anyone with information about this case or Bolanos’ current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

