Men steal thousands of dollars in equipment from shed at Kennewick funeral home

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police need help identifying two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a maintenance shed at a funeral home Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to a burglary at Mueller’s Funeral Home on South Union Street around 7 a.m. Video footage showed two men forced their way into the shed, and then carried the stolen items to their vehicle, which appears to be a gray 2012 Mazda CX-5.

The suspect vehicle did not have any license plates, but it appeared to have had a temporary license plate on the left side of the rear window. It also appeared to have several small, circular dents on the hood and roof, possibly from hail. The right front headlight was broken and the right side of the front bumper was damaged. Both side mirror covers were missing.

One suspect appears to be about 6 feet tall with a slender build. He was wearing a blue Seattle Seahawks hat, blue medical face mask, black windbreaker with a dark blue undershirt and gray Nike sweats.

The other was wearing a black baseball cap backwards, a blue polo shirt with white pinstripes, black shorts and gray and white tennis shoes. He had sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Any who recognizes these men should call the police department’s non-emergency dispatch center at 509-628-0333.

