Mental health expert offers tips to cope with trauma from Fred Meyer shooting

by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. — Whether you were at Fred Meyer when the shooting on Monday happened, or just live in the Tri-Cities, it’s possible to experience trauma in the aftermath of such a tragic event.

Deanna Petrilli with Lourdes Mobile Outreach, said anyone can feel the effects from the incident, even if they weren’t there.

“It is very common, especially, with an incident like this that are unpredictable and effect those that we love and care about deeply in our community as well,” she said.

Petrilli said secondary trauma can affect anyone who sees or hears about an event, like a shooting.

“You don’t expect that this is going to happen in your community right? It’s always something that’s on the news you have a heartbreak for but it never hits this close to home,” she said.

But in this case, it does hit closer to home than ever.

“We all go to Fred Meyer, we frequent there, we get our groceries and things like that so it wouldn’t be abnormal for someone to start having some anxiety about going there again, or going to

any grocery store just due to the closeness of this kind of event,” she said.

Petrilli explained if you find yourself withdrawn, fearful or more anxious, here’s what you can do at home to cope.

“So trying to make sure you are getting a good amount of sleep whatever that may look like, trying to get yourself to unwind read a book maybe if you’re artistic do some drawing. Relying on your friends and family and reaching out and talking to each other; there’s lots of conversations happening between people as we’re going to continue processing this,” she listed.

Even down the road, as new details emerge about the case and as the suspect goes on trial, Petrilli said those events can re-trigger trauma induced anxiety.

She has this advice for anyone struggling to move forward.

“Just giving yourself grace, and understanding that we did experience something as a community that is very traumatic and you’re not alone and remember not to suffer alone,” she said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-800-273-TALK. If you need to find a mental health professional, Petrilli advices people to call their insurance to see who is in network or visit Psychology Today for a list of local, licensed professionals.

