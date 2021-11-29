MercyMe to perform at the Toyota Center in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An award-winning Christian music group is getting ready to play an arena show in Kennewick, with tickets going on sale tomorrow.
The Toyota Center has announced MercyMe will perform live on April 8, 2022, featuring Rend Collective and special guest Andrew Ripp.
Presale tickets for the Kennewick concert are available for purchase Tuesday, November 30 at 10 a.m. – Thursday, December 2 at 11:59 p.m.
New State Mandates Take Effect November 15th
Starting November 15th, guests attending events at the Toyota Center will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event, per state order.
Guests attending events before November 15th are required to wear a mask. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test will NOT be required to attend events prior to November 15th.
