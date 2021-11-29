MercyMe to perform at the Toyota Center in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An award-winning Christian music group is getting ready to play an arena show in Kennewick, with tickets going on sale tomorrow.

The Toyota Center has announced MercyMe will perform live on April 8, 2022, featuring Rend Collective and special guest Andrew Ripp.

Presale tickets for the Kennewick concert are available for purchase Tuesday, November 30 at 10 a.m. – Thursday, December 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Winners at the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, MercyMe are a multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY®-nominated band. They were named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade.

A major motion picture based on the life of frontman Bart Millard, who wrote the hit song “I Can Only Imagine” after the loss of his father, opened at No. 3 at the box office on Mar. 16, 2018. Also in 2018, MercyMe was the Gospel Music Association Dove Award Winner for Artist Of The Year.

Since their debut in 2001, the band has garnered more than 48 No. 1 radio singles. You may have seen the group during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or on Good Morning America, GMA3, and ABC News on KAPP-KVEW.

A note from Toyota Center in Kennewick:

New State Mandates Take Effect November 15th Starting November 15th, guests attending events at the Toyota Center will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event, per state order. Guests attending events before November 15th are required to wear a mask. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test will NOT be required to attend events prior to November 15th.

If you can’t make the Kennewick show but wish to see the band perform live, here are some more Northwest tour dates:

April 7 – Portland, OR

April 9 – Everett, WA

April 10 – Spokane, WA

