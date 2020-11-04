Michigan goes to Biden according to AP and ABC polls

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

UPDATE (3:09 p.m. PST): The Associated Press officially calls Michigan in favor of Biden, bringing him 6 electoral college votes away from winning the election.

WASHINGTON — According to preliminary numbers from ABC News, democratic nominee Joe Biden will win Michigan.

Biden currently has 2,684,200 votes to Trump’s 2,617,060 with 97% of the ballots counted.

This win would give Biden 16 electoral college votes.

This is a developing story.

