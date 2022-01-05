Mid-Columbia braces for snowfall — Winter Storm Warning issued for Wednesday night into Thursday morning

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking a Winter Storm Warning for the Mid-Columbia Region that is expected to peak with a blend of snow and freezing rain from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

After a brief break in the precipitation, snowfall is set to return to the Mid-Columbia from midday on Jan. 5 to midday on Jan. 6. Snowy conditions have the potential to become freezing rain on Thursday morning, which will likely spell trouble for drivers across the region.

In fact, WSDOT officials are already anticipating closures for Snoqualmie Pass as a result. In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, WSDOT asked commuters to delay their travel plans for the next 72 hours if possible to avoid extreme weather conditions.

Snoqualmie Pass anticipates poor visibility, concerns about ice, and two feet of snow on Wednesday evening into Thursday.

More locally, a Winter Storm Warning has been proclaimed for Yakima and Kittitas Valleys including the cities of Yakima, Toppenish, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, Naches, and Thorp.

Snowfall is currently expected to land around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday through Noon on Thursday, January 6. Somewhere between 3-to-8 inches of snow are anticipated with ice likely to accumulate overnight.

Expect heavy snow on the mountain passes during this timeframe, and adjust your commutes accordingly. It’s extremely likely that road closures, spinouts, and accidents will take place during this timeframe.

Watch KAPP KVEW’s Good Morning Northwest and visit our website, YakTriNews.com, for updates on the Winter Weather Warning.

