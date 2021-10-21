Mid-Columbia Duck Race winner receives new Toyota Tacoma

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The winner of the Mid-Columbia Duck Races walked away with a sweet new ride. Toyota of Tri-Cities partnered with Mid-Columbia area Rotary Clubs to give a 2021 Toyota Tacoma to one lucky winner.

The Mid-Columbia Duck Races took place on Saturday, September 25th. More than 18,000 ducks raced in the 33rd annual duck races.

“Presenting someone with a brand new vehicle is always a very exciting thing to do,” says Rick Routh, President of the Mid-Columbia Duck Race. “Our winner this year was very excited about doing it, and that’s just very gratifying to see.”

After purchasing just a single ticket, Jennifer Musick walked away as the winner of the duck races. She also got to keep her winning duck!

Musick said she’s excited to take home a new truck, but won’t be keeping the duck wrap currently on the vehicle.

The duck races benefit six area rotary clubs. All proceeds from ticket sales stay in Tri-Cities, benefitting both local community projects and scholarship recipients.

The 2021 Mid-Columbia Duck Races raised more than $100,000 in total.

