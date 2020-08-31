Mid-Columbia Libraries and Franklin PUD expand free internet access

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

FreeImages.com/yurdacan

PASCO, Wash. — As regional libraries remain closed – with the exception of curbside pickup – Mid-Columbia Libraries and Franklin PUD have partnered to expand free internet access outside library doors. WiFi hotspots have been installed at several branches across Franklin county.

The service is available every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking and sidewalk areas surrounding buildings. Users can log on from their mobile device or laptop computer, and a password is not required. The new library hotspots complement existing Franklin PUD hotspot locations.

Below is the full list:

PASCO

Mid-Columbia Libraries’ Pasco Branch, 1320 W. Hopkins St. (south of building only)

Wireless Network Name: FBB_Public_WiFi

Memorial Park, 350 N. 14th Ave.

Wireless Network Name: FBB_Public_WiFi

Pasco Farmers Market, 101 S. 4th Ave.

Wireless Network Name: Free_Downtown_Wifi

BASIN CITY

Mid-Columbia Libraries’ Basin City Branch, 50-A N. Canal Blvd.

Wireless Network Name: FBB_PublicWiFi_BC

CONNELL

Mid-Columbia Libraries’ Connell Branch, 118 N. Columbia Ave.

Wireless Network Name: FBB_PublicWiFi_Connell.227

Connell Community Center, 211 E. Elm Street

Wireless Network Name: PUD_Connell_Public_WiFi

ELTOPIA

Mid-Columbia Libraries’ Merrill’s Corner Branch, 5240 Eltopia West

Wireless Network Name: FBB_PublicWiFi_Merrills.226

KAHLOTUS

Mid-Columbia Libraries’ Kahlotus Branch, 225 E. Weston St.

Wireless Network Name: PUD_Public_WiFi

Intersection of Durham Ave. and W. Martin St. (near the community pool)

Wireless Network Name: PUD_Public_WiFi

MESA

Bailie Land & Cattle Company, 205 1st Ave.

Wireless Network Name: PUD_Mesa_Public_WiFi

Plans are underway for a hotspot at MCL’s West Pasco library as well as branches in Benton County.

