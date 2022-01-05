Mid-Columbia Libraries announce new hours, expanded Sunday service

by Dylan Carter

Mid-Columbia Libraries

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Families, scholars and avid readers across the Tri-Cities area will be excited to hear that the Mid-Columbia Libraries are expanding their hours at nine of its 12 branches this year.

According to a release from the Mid-Columbia Libraries, these extended hours went into effect on January 2, 2022. It will impact the following branches: Basin City, Benton City, Keewaydin Park, Kennewick, Othello, Prosser, Pasco, West Pasco, and West Richland.

Additionally, new Sunday hours were implemented to serve community members who visit the Kennewick, Pasco, West Pasco, and West Richland branches of the library.

“At Mid-Columbia Libraries, we are continually seeking ways to improve access for our customers,” Kyle Cox, executive director and chief librarian said. “After carefully analyzing circulation data, peak visiting times, and receiving community, staff, and board input, we made changes to on-site hours to benefit even more people.”

Hours at each of the aforementioned branches are as follows:

MCL Basin City Branch

Tuesday: 10 am – 5 pm

Wednesday & Thursday: 2 pm – 7 pm

Friday & Saturday: 12 pm – 5 pm

MCL Benton City Branch

Tuesday & Wednesday: 11 am – 7 pm

Thursday & Friday: 10 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 11 am – 4 pm

MCL Keewaydin Park Branch

Monday & Tuesday: 11 am – 7 pm

Wednesday – Friday: 10 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 12 pm – 5 pm

MCL Kennewick Branch

Monday – Thursday: 9 am – 8 pm

Friday – Sunday: 10 am – 6 pm

MCL Othello Branch

Monday – Friday: 11 am – 7 pm

Saturday: 11 am – 4 pm

MCL Pasco Branch

Monday – Friday: 11 am – 7 pm

Saturday & Sunday: 12 pm – 5 pm

MCL Prosser Branch

Monday – Wednesday: 11 am – 7 pm

Thursday & Friday: 10 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 10 am – 3 pm

MCL West Pasco Branch

Monday & Tuesday: 11 am – 7 pm

Wednesday – Friday: 10 am – 6 pm

Saturday & Sunday: 12 pm – 5 pm

MCL West Richland Branch

Monday & Tuesday: 11 am – 7 pm

Wednesday – Friday: 10 am – 6 pm

Saturday & Sunday: 12 pm – 5 pm

For more information on the libraries, visit their website by clicking here.

