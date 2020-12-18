Mid-Columbia Libraries add free Wi-Fi for those in need

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Good news for those who need better access to Wi-Fi: Branches of the Mid-Columbia Libraries (MCL) are expanding their free internet access for residents in Benton County.

The Benton City, Keewaydin Park, Kennewick and West Richland branches now offer free Wi-Fi for the community. Please note that the Prosser library already offered expanded Wi-Fi services.

Partnering with NoaNet and Paramount Communications, several MCL branches had Wi-Fi hotspots installed. Additional support on this process was offered by the Public Utility Districts (PUD) of Franklin and Benton Counties.

RELATED: Tri-Cities receive a boost from STCU’s Season of Giving

Wi-Fi access is available for 12 hours every day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the parking lots and sidewalks that surround the library buildings. Passwords aren’t required for users to gain access to the internet for free on their mobile devices and laptops.

MCL Executive Director and Chief Librarian Kyle Cox understands the fundamental value of providing internet service at public libraries.

“Providing computer and internet access is a high priority for MCL,” Cox said. “This partnership is an extension of libraries doing our part to expand vital access to technology for our communities.”

RELATED: Tri-Cities Students win ’20 Congressional App Challenge

NoaNet Chief Security Officer Mike Henson expressed similar sentiments about public Wi-Fi access being more important now than ever.

“In Benton County and across the state, libraries providing free WiFi hotspots have been a lifeline for many families this year,” Henson said. “We have been proud to partner with the Mid-Columbia Library system and the Benton Public Utility District to support this effort.”

During a time of great distress, leaders of the Mid-Columbia Libraries are doing their part to assist community members who need it the most.

RELATED: Help Tri-Cities children by filling Toy Trolley this weekend

RELATED: Coronavirus update — 205 new cases bring the bi-county total over 18k