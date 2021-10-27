Mid-Columbia Libraries host book sale benefitting children’s reading programs

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Friends of the Mid-Columbia Libraries (FOL) are hosting one of their bi-annual book sales this week. All proceeds will benefit the Mid-Columbia Libraries (MCL) and their community programs.

The book sale is located at the Kennewick MCL Branch at 1620 South Union Street. Most books sell for under $1, but audiobooks and premium hardcovers may be priced higher.

FOL has collected books from the community, as well as books from the library. All books are gently used and in good condition. New books are brought throughout the day, meaning the selection from day to day varies.

“We really encourage the library system here, they’re wonderful!” says President of FOL, Fernie Coe. “They have wonderful children’s programs, and the more we can earn, the more we can support them, and the more they can give back to the community.”

The MCL holds various community programs throughout the year. FOL helps fund author book talks, reptile shows, and the summer reading program.

Community members have been supportive of the book drive, filtering into the sale throughout the day to support young readers.

Nearly every genre of books is available: children’s books, fiction, sci-fi, graphic novels, non-fiction, reference books, audiobooks, and more. Hundreds of titles are available to purchase, with more being added daily.

The book sale is open every day through November 6th:

Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sundays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

