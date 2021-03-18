Mid-Columbia Libraries offering limited in-person access

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Mid-Columbia Libraries

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Mid-Columbia Libraries announced that they are offering limited in-person access to browse books and use computers at their 12 locations.

The libraries are open for “Curbside Plus,” which includes looking for books and using computers, as well as curbside pickup and return.

In-person printing, copying, and scanning is also accessible at the libraries.

To ensure safety to staff and the public, face masks and social distancing is required.

The Kennewick location is be open for “Curbside Plus” Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will also be open from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday’s. High risk customers are welcome Thursday’s from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Libraries in Basin City, Connell, Kahlotus, Merrill’s Corner, and Pasco are offering “Curbside Plus” during regular branch hours.

To find out more visit the Mid-Columbia Libraries website.

