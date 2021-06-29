Mid-Columbia Symphony cancels Fourth of July concert

RICHLAND, Wash. — After more than a year of waiting, the Mid-Columbia Symphony has been forced to postpone its ‘Celebrate Freedom’ outdoor concert slated for the Fourth of July. Record-setting temperatures and the extension of an excessive heat warning were the catalysts in event organizers’ decision to push back their return to live performance.

KAPP-KVEW has acquired the following statement from a representative of the Mid-Columbia Symphony Society:

Our record-breaking heat wave is taking its toll on outdoor events, including the Celebrate Freedom outdoor live concert by the Mid-Columbia Symphony, scheduled for July 4th. This was to be the Symphony’s first live performance after 16 months of “COVID hibernation”. They were excited to finally perform live and offer it as a gift to our community. Unfortunately, the weather has forced postponing it due to concerns about the safety of the musicians, protecting their instruments, and the welfare of an outdoor audience. Please watch for news about rescheduling a replacement concert when the weather is more accommodating.

The Mid-Columbia Symphony was able to survive the pandemic due to the continued support of its donors. This event was slated to be its triumphant return to the stage. Instead, the live performance at John Dam Plaza in Richland has been pushed back.

Event organizers confirmed that they are looking at a date later in the summer for the symphony’s return to live performance. However, no specific date has been set up to this point. They will assess the situation and announce a new concert date at some point in the weeks to come.

This was set to be the first time that the group would perform live since before the pandemic.

