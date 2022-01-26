Mid-Columbia Symphony to host first concert in 2 years

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two years after COVID-19 forced many businesses and organizations to shut-down Washington State, the Mid-Columbia Symphony is hosting their first concert.

The three-concert season starts on February 6th at 3:30 p.m. in the Art Fuller Auditorium at Kennewick High School.

The series, titled “Renewal,” will open with Ludqig van Beethoven’s “Egmont” Overture. According to Mid-Columbia Symphony, the piece finds Beethoven in a hopeful mood – something the group shares with composer.

Due to state mandates, concert goers will have to wear a mask as well show proof of vaccination to attend.

In correspondence with many other arts groups both local and abroad, MCS will be requiring vaccines from its musicians staff, and patrons in order for them to attend in-person rehearsals and/or performances. This is in no way an exclusory measure. While it may not be a universally popular decision, we feel it is a duty toward the safety and well-being of our community that we make it. For all those affected, we acknowledge your circumstances and ask that you visit us again in milder times; our doors will always be open to those with a love for music. A reminder for anyone looking to get tested, free and/or drive-thru testing locations are available. – Mid-Columbia Symphony website

Tickets are available online or at the symphony ticketing office in Richland. The office is located at 1177 Jadwin Avenue, Suite 103. You can also call (509) 554-6602.

