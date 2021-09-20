Mild and dry for the last official days of summer, Fall begins Wednesday! -Briana

High temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s today with sunshine.

by Briana Bermensolo

Happy Monday! Cool temperatures start off the work-week. Morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s, feeling a bit cooler with a small wind chill factor before winds die down this afternoon. High temperatures in the low 70s today. Mostly sunny skies for the last official Monday of summer 2021. Fall begins Wednesday at 12:20PM PT. Dry and seasonable conditions continue for the work-week ahead.

