Boil Water Order for Millpond in Ellensburg

Amanda Mason by Amanda Mason

The Kittitas County Public Health Department has issued a boil water order for Millpond in Ellensburg effective immediately.

Everyone in the Millpond area should bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using it. The Health Department started to use a boiled or purchased bottle of water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, handwashing, and food preparation until further notice.

Health officials said they are working on the problem and the order is because of a potential sewage seepage within the facility’s drinking water system KCPHD said the order does not go beyond Millpond in Ellensburg.

The order is a result of potential sewage seepage within the facility’s drinking water system. KCPHD will be sampling water in Millpond to address the concerns. The order does not affect any water systems beyond the Millpond location.

