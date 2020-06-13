Milton-Freewater drive-in to stream Garth Brooks concert

David Mann by David Mann

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — M-F Drive-In Theater will be showing a Garth Brooks concert live on the big screen on June 27.

The country superstar previously announced that he’d be performing a concert that will be shown at drive-in theaters across the country on that date.

M-F Drive-In said more information on the concert will be posted on their Facebook page Monday, June 15. This will include details on how to purchase tickets and what time the show starts.

The theater said tickets must be purchased through Ticketmaster, and prices and regulations are not controlled by them.

“We just supply the Venue!” the theater wrote.

The theater is located at 84322 Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.

Comments

comments