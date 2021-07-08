Milton-Freewater field fire contained through mutual aid effort

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — A large field fire in a rural section of land consumed at least one structure and dozens of acres of land on Wednesday evening, but a collaborative effort from fire crews in the region helped to contain its spread after several hours of work.

According to a Facebook post by the Milton Freewater Rural Fire Dept. & EMS, fire crews, and ambulances were dispatched to SE. 14th Ave, S. Main St., Sykes Blvd at 5:32 p.m. on July 7. Strong winds at approximately 25 miles per hour caused the fire to spread rapidly across fields, consuming structures in the area.

Within a few minutes, gusts of wind pushed the fire from Highway 11 to S. Main St., causing local authorities to put out a call for mutual aid.

They were met with a helping hand from a plethora of agencies in the region including Walla Walla Fire District No. 4 and East Umatilla Rural Fire. Roughly 20 trucks and tenders responded to help fight the fire along with regional farmers who aided the efforts with their tractors and disks.

Standing grain and stubble were ignited as the fire spread across the Walla Walla River. A Pendleton helicopter and a 10-man hand crew from the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) arrived to assist with the containment efforts.

After several hours, the fires were contained.

