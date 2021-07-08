Milton-Freewater fire spreads across rural land, consumes at least one structure

Dylan Carter
Posted:
Updated:
by Dylan Carter

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Fire crews and first responders are on the scene of a large fire that is burning vegetation/grass and at least one structure near the south side of Milton-Freewater at Key Blvd and Highway 11.

According to a Facebook post by East Umatilla Fire & Rescue, the fire was reported around 5:46 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Emergency fire officials sent a water tender manned by two firefighters along with a command vehicle.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further information is confirmed by local authorities.

