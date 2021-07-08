Milton-Freewater fire spreads across rural land, consumes at least one structure
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Fire crews and first responders are on the scene of a large fire that is burning vegetation/grass and at least one structure near the south side of Milton-Freewater at Key Blvd and Highway 11.
According to a Facebook post by East Umatilla Fire & Rescue, the fire was reported around 5:46 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Emergency fire officials sent a water tender manned by two firefighters along with a command vehicle.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further information is confirmed by local authorities.
RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Tri-Cities substance abuse recovery center closer to reality
- Boardman pair arrested for building explosive devices in Morrow County
- Governor Inslee announces state of emergency, burn ban due to wildfires
- Six pets perish, two adults hospitalized by large fire at Kennewick fourplex
RELATED: Umatilla National Forest suffers multiple fires across thousands of acres due to thunderstorms
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.