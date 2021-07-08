Milton-Freewater fire spreads across rural land, consumes at least one structure

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image credit: East Umatilla Fire and Rescue, Facebook via Tacy Smiley-Benzel

Image credit: East Umatilla Fire and Rescue, Facebook via Laquetta Keta Sumerlin

Image credit: Tammy Widner

This massive chunk of ash is the result of a large fire in Milton-Freewater (Image credit: Kim Ostronik).







MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Fire crews and first responders are on the scene of a large fire that is burning vegetation/grass and at least one structure near the south side of Milton-Freewater at Key Blvd and Highway 11.

According to a Facebook post by East Umatilla Fire & Rescue, the fire was reported around 5:46 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Emergency fire officials sent a water tender manned by two firefighters along with a command vehicle.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further information is confirmed by local authorities.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Umatilla National Forest suffers multiple fires across thousands of acres due to thunderstorms

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.