Milton-Freewater robber threatens clerk with gun, gets away with $600

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. – Milon-Freewater police are investigating an armed robbery at a grocery store on Monday night.

According to the Chief of Police, a man entered Neighborhood Grocery around 8:30 p.m. and threatened the teller with a gun.

The robber made off with about $600. The teller was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a man, possibly white, between 5’11” and 6’1”, thin, wearing a blue sweater, gray pants and a black beanie.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with tips should contact the Milton-Freewater Police Department.

