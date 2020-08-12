Milton-Freewater woman turns herself in after allegedly trying to run a man over

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. – Two people were arrested in Milton-Freewater on Tuesday who are suspected of assaulting a man before trying to run him over and stealing from him last month.

According to the Milton-Freewater Police Department, on July 22 just after 7 p.m., 29-year-old Alice Sumerlin and 37-year-old Rodolfo Ceja allegedly assaulted 38-year-old Jimmy Birdwell at Red Tea Garden in Milton-Freewater. Police say they punched Birdwell and caused a minor injury to his thumb.

Police also suspect that same night Sumerlin ‘intentionally’ drove her pickup towards Birdwell ‘in an apparent attempt to injure him with her truck.’

Birdwell’s bicycle was run over by Sumerlin’s pickup before the suspects took off with his backpack.

On Tuesday around 7:40 p.m., police found Ceja near SE 18th and S. Mill in Milton-Freewater. He was arrested for attempted assault, assault, harassment, reckless driving, theft and disorderly conduct.

Not long after, Sumerlin turned herself in at the Milton-Freewater Police Department. Charges she may be facing include attempted assault, assault, harassment, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, theft and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with more information on these crimes should contact the Milton-Freewater Police Department.

Comments

comments