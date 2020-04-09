Milton-Freewater’s drive-in movie theater planning to reopen

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — At a time when movie theaters nationwide are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Milton-Freewater’s drive-in movie theater is planning to open its doors.

M-F Drive-In Theater confirmed on Facebook that it hopes to reopen soon, but the exact date of when that will be has not been determined.

“We are taking it day to day on our reopening and will post it on our Facebook page when that decision is made,” the theater wrote.

The theater said a report from the East Oregonian claiming the theater will reopen by April 17 is not confirmed.

In the meantime, the theater is open for takeout food Fridays and Saturdays until the drive-in opens up.

