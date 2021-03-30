Minds behind Horse Heaven Wind Farm rescind expedited process request, will hold public hearing

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image courtesy of horseheavenwindfarm.com

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Public outcry against the Horse Heaven Wind Farm renewable energy facility proposed just south of the Tri-Cities led the group behind it to withdraw a request for expedited processing.

According to a press release issued by Scout Clean Energy, or “Scout” for short, the organization previously submitted a request to speed up processing from the Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC). Many local organizations, including Save Our Ridges, have been vocal in their opposition to the project.

The Lead Project Manager of the Horse Heaven Wind Farm, Dave Kobus, said the following about the public response:

“Scout completed a robust Environmental Checklist as part of our application materials, and were confident our project met the criteria for expedited review,” Kobus said. “However, we received feedback that some members of the local community were concerned the process may limit public involvement, and took that to heart,” he added. “To ensure a robust environmental review with full participation by interested residents and stakeholders, we have notified EFSEC of our willingness to pursue a full Environmental Impact Statement (EIS)”, said Kobus.

RELATED: Horse Heaven Wind Farm proposal brings opposition from local group

Previously, the team behind Horse Heaven Wind Farm attempted to skip a preliminary review from the EIS and went straight for a review from the EFSEC.

In response to the public outrage from Tri-Citians, a Public Information Meeting is being held virtually on March 30 at 5:00 p.m. There, concerned citizens will be allowed to express their issues to Scout officials and EFSEC staff.

In speaking with KAPP-KVEW’s Madeleine Hagen, Barry Bush with Save Our Ridges expressed that the 1150 MW renewable energy facility is “not wanted and it’s not needed.”

Those interested in participating can do so by clicking here. Community members will real concerns can also call in to (360) 407-3810. Additionally, Scout provided the following ID number for the meeting: 6702140.

LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS TEAM:

RELATED: $75 million Richland lab to power clean energy innovation

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.