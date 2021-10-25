‘Minor mudslide’ causes traffic delays near Walla Walla

by Neil Fischer

Washington State Patrol

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says traffic was blocked on State Route 12 in both directions due to a minor mudslide early Monday morning near Walla Walla.

Trooper Thorson told KAPP-KVEW that Washington State Patrol received reports of mud in the roadway around 6:30 a.m. Monday at milepost 345 on State Route 12.

Traffic alert in Walla Walla: WSP and @WSDOT_East are at the scene of a minor mudslide on SR 12 near MP 345 (Between Dixie and WW). Traffic was blocked both directions for approx. 30 min. Troopers reporting it was due to the heavy rain overnight. pic.twitter.com/mJ5l4gdwXv — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) October 25, 2021

Trooper Thorson says traffic was stopped in both directions around 7:30 a.m.

The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the scene to clear the roadway.

Trooper Thorson says traffic was blocked for approximately 30 minutes.

