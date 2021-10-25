‘Minor mudslide’ causes traffic delays near Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says traffic was blocked on State Route 12 in both directions due to a minor mudslide early Monday morning near Walla Walla.
Trooper Thorson told KAPP-KVEW that Washington State Patrol received reports of mud in the roadway around 6:30 a.m. Monday at milepost 345 on State Route 12.
Trooper Thorson says traffic was stopped in both directions around 7:30 a.m.
The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the scene to clear the roadway.
Trooper Thorson says traffic was blocked for approximately 30 minutes.
