Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Program celebrates its 20th year; registration is open through February

PASCO, Wash. — The Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Program celebrates its 20th year helping African-American young women in the Tri-Cities gain the life skills they need to succeed.

In the past two decades, Elouise Sparks, the program director for the Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Program, said in total, $105,600 in scholarship money has been awarded to winners.

In honor of Black History Month, registration for the 2022 Miss Juneteenth Pageant is underway with a deadline of February 28th. “We want to get them recruited early because we start our classes in March,” said Sparks.

“This is not just a pageant; it’s a learning opportunity.” -Elouise Sparks

Sparks said that the girls will participate in workshops and classes to help them prepare. Each week, one class will be dedicated to the opening number dance and stage presentation, and local businesses will host an educational workshop every other week. Sparks said the contestants will learn communication and interview skills, hair and makeup tips, etiquette and even skincare.

The competition is open to all girls in grades 10 through 12 who have at least one biological parent of African-American descent. The girls must also live in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas, including Finely, West Richland and Benton City.

“The classes that we do help us not only for the pageant but life in general,” said Antajha LeVert, the reigning 2021 Miss Juneteenth Queen.

LeVert, a 17-year-old senior in Pasco who dreams of becoming a professional dancer, said this program has empowered her and helped her become more confident through the workshops offered.

“It’s honestly been such an honor and everything I’ve ever wanted. It allowed me to have a step-up and a voice for people to look at me and towards me. I use that power to teach everyone and educate everyone on the black community, things going on, and current events.” -Antajha LeVert

“These girls not only transform through the program, but they build a sisterhood as they meet other young women in the local area,” said Sparks.

Sparks said the contestants who participate gain valuable communication skills and volunteer experience. She said that the program will help prepare the contestants for the onstage competitions (opening number, gown, and talent) and the private interview. To register for the pageant, applicants fill out a form and pay a $20 entry fee.

“We want these young ladies to learn that you deserve to love who you are, no matter what tone your skin is,” Sparks said.

The Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Program competition is set for June 17th, 2022, and former queens will be returning to celebrate the 20th Anniversary.

“It’s so exciting to see your family, friends, and community all come together, and you get to have your princess moment,” said 2021 Miss Juneteenth Queen Antajha LeVert.

For the application and to learn more information call 509-546-1573 or visit Facebook: Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Program.

