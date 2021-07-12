KENNEWICK, Wash. (KAPP-KVEW) Nine young women from across Tri-Cities will compete for Miss Tri-Cities 2022 and Miss Tri-Cities’ Outstanding Teen 2022 titles. The two who walk away with the title will continue on to compete in the Miss Washington and Miss Washington’s Outstanding Teen competition.

The pageant will be held on July 17, 2021, at Southridge High School, beginning at 7 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online or at the door. All reserved tickets are $25 each in advance and it’s encouraged to buy your tickets online.

KAPP-KVEW’s Amanda Mason, a former Miss New York 2103, will be a judge at this year’s Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Tri-Cities’ Outstanding Teen competition.

“The Miss America Organization is more than just a pageant, but an opportunity for young women to not only gain scholarship assistance but grow personally and professionally. My year as Miss New York 2013 was one of the most incredible years of my life, but it was a full-time job. For those who are not familiar with pageants, local, state, and national titles are more than just a crown; but it’s a platform to make an impact in your community, change lives, and champion for those who don’t have a voice. I look forward to supporting these accomplished local young women as they compete for an incredible opportunity.” – Amanda Mason “Good Morning Northwest” anchor at KAPP-KVEW Local News

LEARN MORE: www.MissTri-Cities.org

The Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program, sponsored by the Tri-City Water Follies Association, has awarded over $ 365,000 in scholarship to young women in the Tri-Cities community over the past 21 years, giving $30,000 in scholarship to the 2019 candidates. For 2021, the Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program has a goal of providing over $30,000 in scholarships. Donations are currently being accepted for this year’s scholarships.

Miss Tri-Cities competition criteria:

Private interview 35%

Talent competition 35%

Red carpet (evening gown) 15%

On-stage question/social impact is worth 15%

Miss Tri-Cities’ Outstanding Teen competition criteria: