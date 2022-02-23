Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program is accepting applications; $20,000 in scholarships every year

KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the past 62 years, the Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program has provided young women a chance to gain money for scholarships while making a difference in their communities.

The program has offered more than $20,000 in scholarships every year, thanks to the partnership with the Tri-City Water Follies Association.

The Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program is seeking candidates for the 2022 Miss Tri-Cities and the 2022 Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen Competitions.

The deadline for the applications is due by April 4, 2022.

This year’s competition will be held at the Kennewick High School Auditorium on July 16, 2022.

“Being a part of the Miss Tri-Cities, I say go for it; it has opened so many doors for me. It has helped me become more confident in my abilities, as a public speaker, as a student, and just as an individual, and it has helped shape who I am. I recommend it to any girl.” – Noel Anderson, Miss Tri-Cities 2022

The Miss Tri-Cities Competition is a part of the Miss America Organization, one of the largest scholarship providers for women, according got the organization. Miss Tri-Cities is also a preliminary to the Miss Washington competition. Miss Washington and Miss Washington’s Outstanding Teen competition winners will then compete at the national level at Miss America and Miss America’s Oustanding Teen.

The competition is scored based on each category which includes a private interview (35%), on-stage/social impact statement (15%), talent (35%), and red carpet (10%).

Miss Tri-Cities Age Requirements:

Candidates must be between 18 and 26 years of age and can be no older than 26 on December 31, 2023.

Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen Age Requirements:

Candidates must be no younger than 13 years and cannot be older than 18 years old on December 31, 2023.

For additional requirements and application (Miss/Teen) information, visit www.MissTriCities.org. If you have any questions or you are interested in volunteering, you can also call to speak with the director Dot Stewart at 509-539-3252.

Those who apply and compete for Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen will also gain valuable skills leading up to the pageant. Stewart said every young woman who participates is encouraged to attend and has access to free workshops, ranging in topics from hair and makeup to guidance on accomplishing career goals, taught by skilled professionals in their industry.

Holding the title is more than just a crown and a banner; and you can see from our current local title-holders that they have a chance to make a difference in their community.

MEET YOUR CURRENT TITLE-HOLDERS

Miss Tri-Cities 2022 Noël Anderson

21-year-old Junior at WSU, and her Social Impact Initiative is focused on Setting Scoliosis Straight. Recently, she was recognized as a spokesperson for the Setting Scoliosis Straight Foundation, where she has shared her story on a national level. Anderson is also volunteering with the foundation to help promote scoliosis awareness and research.

During her year as Miss Tri-Cities, she’s raised money for the Shiners Hospitals for Children, presented at their meetings, and participated in the Blue Mountain Shrine Club parade.

“Most importantly, I have been a representation of a person with scoliosis and a role model for young people going through something similar to me,” said Anderson.

Anderson will compete for the Miss Washington title this summer of 2022.

Learn more about Noël Anderson’s mission and her year on Instagram @misstricitieswa, Facebook @misstricitieswa, and www.MissTriCities.org.

Miss Tri-Cities Oustanding Teen Kaiya Bates

She is a Junior at Chiawana High School and has raised more than $23,000 for her project: Regulation Kits for Kids. She has made and delivered more than 500 kits to 15 out of the 17 elementary schools in the Pasco School District.

Bates has become a NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) Tri-Cities advocate and a Work2BeWell representative.

“I have been able to participate in a Podcast sponsored by Work2BeWell with Dr. Robin Henderson talking about mental health and how it affects our day-to-day life,” said Bates. She was also featured in a Kadlec news magazine sharing her story and project, among other local publications promoting mental health awareness.

Bates is dedicated to making a difference and even delivered kits to Longfellow Elementary two weeks after a Pasco bus driver was stabbed in front of students and died from his injuries.

Learn more about Kaiya Bates’ mission and her year on Instagram @mtcoteenwa and www.MissTriCities.org.