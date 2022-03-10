A critically missing 13-year-old girl from Utah could be in Washington state
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs the community’s help as they search for 13-year-old Rylie Secrest, who may be in Washington state.
Secrest was last seen in the morning on March 8th at her home in Roosevelt, Utah, according to police. Authorities reported that she had never gone missing before, and police believe she left with “an unknown” man, and they could travel to Washington state or Florida.
Information on a suspect or vehicle is not available at this time, according to police.
Rylie Secrest
- 13-years-old
- 5’3″ tall
- Weighs 125 lbs.
- Hazel eyes
- Red hair.
If you have any information, please call the Roosevelt Police Department at 1-435-722-2330 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
