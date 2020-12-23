Missing: 83-year-old Pasco man with Alzheimer’s walks away from home

PASCO, Wash. – Pasco police say an 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s could be in danger after wandering away from his home.

According to the department, 83-year-old Rafael Naranjo-Rios left his home in the 1900 block of West Jay Street around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Naranjo-Rios is just over 5’0” and was last seen wearing a black jacket with grey sleeves, grey jeans, brown boots and a grey baseball cap with the Virgin Mary on it. He speaks Spanish and does not speak English.

If you have see Naranjo-Rios, you should call (509) 628-0333 right away, and reference Case #20-36094.

