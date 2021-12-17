Missing Boardman woman’s car was recovered near Condon

Images courtesy of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Department

BOARDMAN, Ore. — The car of a Morrow County woman who has been missing since November 27 was recovered in a canyon near Condon, nearly 65 miles from her hometown, on Wednesday.

According to an alert from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, this multi-agency search was initiated after the missing woman—22-year-old Autumn Jones—called her family to let them know she was lost.

Jones, who told her family she was going for a drive sometime on November 27, last made contact with her family at 1:30 a.m. on November 28.

Tracking information from her cell phone suggested that she was in Wheeler County, according to her loved ones. However, search parties were unable to locate her in that region.

On November 29, a mail carrier reported seeing Jones’ red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta in Fossil, OR. Deputies from Wheeler, Morrow and Grant Counties coordinated search teams in the following days, but she and her car were not recovered until more than two weeks later.

Hunters located Jones’ car in a canyon near Condon, OR on December 15—but there wasn’t a trace of the missing woman.

The Boardman resident is listed at 5-foot-10 and approx. 300 lbs with blue eyes and medium-length brown hair. Jones was last seen wearing a black Riverside T-shirt, black sweatshirt, black tennis shoes and possibly a black Carhartt coat.

The Volkswagen Jetta is identifiable by an expired WA state temporary registration in the near window with an All-Star Cars dealer plate.

Anyone with information about Jones’ location or disappearance is urged to contact the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office at 541-351-9530.

