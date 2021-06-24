Missing Chelan County man hasn’t been seen since start of 2021

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

DRYDEN, Wash. — A 36-year-old man has been reported missing out of Chelan County. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since New Year’s Day of 2021.

According to a Facebook post by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Erik B. Isoldi was last seen at his place of employment, the Stevens Pass Ski Resort, on January 1, 2021.

Isoldi is 5-foot-11 at an estimated 160 lbs with green eyes and brown hair. He has been known to have long hair and facial hair (a mustache connecting with his beard). His last known address was on School St in Dryden.

RELATED: Yakima teenager has been missing for nearly two weeks

Authorities say that Isoldi last contacted his roommate by phone on or around January 1, 2021. At that time, Isoldi told his roommate that he was moving to the gold Bar area and that he would be back in a few weeks to collect the remainder of his belongings.

Chelan County officials say that Isoldi purchased a motorhome to move into, but never returned to the area to take possession of his RV. Additionally, the authorities say that he never returned his belongings. Since his disappearance, Isoldi has not returned any known phone calls, text messages, or social media requests.

If you have information that may contribute to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office’s search, you’re urged to call CCSO Detectives at 509-667-6845. Leave a message with your name, phone number, and email address if no one answers your phone call.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Chelan Co. deputies respond to bomb threat in Leavenworth

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.