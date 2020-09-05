Missing Hermiston father found dead Friday evening

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Daniel Lincoln

HERMISTON, Ore. — The family of Daniel Lincoln has announced that he was found dead Friday evening after being missing for weeks.

A Facebook post on behalf of his family stated that although it wasn’t the outcome they prayed for, Daniel is coming home.

On behalf of Daniel’s family we’d like to thank everyone who prayed, shared and searched for Daniel.Daniel was found… Posted by Help Find Daniel Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Lincoln had gone missing in late August, and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office suspended the search on August 26.

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office for more details.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.