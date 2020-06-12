Missing Idaho children found safe in Kansas, mother taken into custody

LAWRENCE, Kansas — Two children at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Rathdrum have been located in Kansas.

The Rathdrum Police Department said 6-year-old Leo Hiibel-Cloutier and 17-year-old Gene W. “GW” Heckman were both found safe in Lawrence by the FBI. Their mother, Mimi C. Hiibel, was taken into custody.

The boys had been missing since May 31, when they were supposed to meet their father for a custody exchange in the Rathdrum Super One Foods parking lot.

Court documents filed earlier this week suggested Mimi may have been spotted in Kansas. Those same court documents indicated federal prosecutors have charged her with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

According to a complaint, a state judge in Idaho awarded sole custody of her 6-year-old son to the child’s father on May 27. Two days later, the judge modified the order to give Mimi two hours of unsupervised visits each day. The parents were to exchange the boy at the Super One grocery store.

The child’s father dropped him off at 8 a.m. on May 30 and Hiibel dropped the child off two hours later without incident.

The next day, they met again for the same purpose. Court documents stated the teenage boy told the 6-year-old’s father they may be late coming back because they were going to mass. When the child’s father returned to the Super One, the children and Hiibel were not there.

The child’s father reported his son missing later that day and they had been missing until they were located Thursday. The circumstances surrounding how they were found and their mother’s arrest are not known.

The FBI is now working with local law enforcement to return the boys to their father.

