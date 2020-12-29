Missing Kennewick girl located by local authorities

Dylan Carter

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Saturday evening, 11-year-old Jordan Anaya left her home near the 8200 block of West Entiat Pl. in Kennewick. She’s since been located by the Kennewick Police Department.

Anaya left her home around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities said there was some small level of communication between her and her family, but she was believed to be alone in the cold. Many details of the case were left unreleased due so that authorities could maintain the integrity of the investigation.

However, Anaya was located according to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police Department on Sunday. That post suggested that Facebook shares and online interaction from the community played a part in aiding the investigation.

Not much else has been said about the matter. Regardless of the details, Kennewick community members can rest easy knowing the young girl was located safe and sound.

