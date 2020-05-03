Missing Moses Lake teen featured on A&E show

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — On Saturday, Live PD, on A&E featured sixteen-year-old Lorelei Starr, who went missing from her home in Moses Lake on April 17 and has not been seen since.

“We know that Lorelei’s mom was not home at this time, she says that the house alarm was triggered. When they went to check it out, Lorelei was gone,” said Angeline Hartman, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Hartman said that the police believe that she is in danger.

“It looks like Lorelei had been communicating online with a stranger,” Hartman said.

Lorelei is sixteen, with green eyes and light brown hair.

If you have any information you are asked to call 1-800-843-5678.

