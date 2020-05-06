Missing Moses Lake teen found safe, police say

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A 16-year-old Moses Lake girl who went missing in mid-April was found and safely reunited with her family, the Moses Lake Police Department said Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Live PD on A&E featured Lorelei Starr, who went missing from her home in Moses Lake on April 17.

“We know that Lorelei’s mom was not home at this time, she says that the house alarm was triggered. When they went to check it out, Lorelei was gone,” said Angeline Hartman, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police believed Starr was in danger, and had potentially been talking to a stranger online.

It is unknown at this time where Starr was found.

