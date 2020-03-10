Missing person: 20-year-old Umatilla High School math teacher, Lorenzo Sanchez

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person out of Umatilla County.

20-year-old Lorenzo Sanchez was reported missing since Thursday, Feb. 27.

At last checked, he was headed to Colorado from Oregon. His grey Honda Accord was recently found in Providence, Utah.

Sanchez was a math teacher at Umatilla High School. He is 20 years old, has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Lorenzo, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact 435-755-1152.

