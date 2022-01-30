KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community’s help in locating a man named Charles A. Salter who hasn’t been in contact with his family members since June of last year.

According to a social media alert from the BSCO, Salter is officially being considered a missing person. He is a 44-year-old caucasian man.

Based on the photograph provided by local authorities, Charles may be identifiable by his beard, which is a mix of the colors red and brown with some stray streaks of gray.

However, the BCSO did not identify when this photograph was taken, so he may have shaved his beard off by now.

This is where the Benton County Sheriff’s Office turns to its community for some assistance. They ask that anyone who has either seen Charles or has been in contact with him reach out to their office immediately.

You may do so by calling the office’s non-emergency dispatch line at 509-628-0333 at your earliest convenience. If you have information to contribute, don’t forget to cite Case No. 22-00496 so that authorities can properly categorize your tip.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be published if further details are publically revealed.

