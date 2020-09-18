MISSING PERSON: Toppenish police ask for help in finding man missing for two days

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Toppenish police are asking the public to help in finding 48-year-old Jaime Esqueda, who’s been missing for two days.

Police said Esqueda’s cell phone is turned off and he takes medication for diabetes. He was last seen about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, wearing a maroon WSU shirt and black shorts at 420 E. First Ave. in Toppenish.

Esqueda is 5′ 10” tall, weighs about 295 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a barbed wire tattoo on his right arm, a tattoo that says ‘Esqueda’ on his left shoulder and third tattoo on his back with an angel, cross and five names.

Anyone with information is to contact the Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-4355.

